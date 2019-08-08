Gene Palmer, age 77 of Seguin, Joined our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Gene’s life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Marcus Bigott officiating.
Gene was born on August 5, 1942 in San Antonio, TX to Lester H. and Florence K. (Treff) Palmer. Gene graduated from Highland High School in San Antonio, TX Class of 1962.
He was the owner and operator of his own contracting company formally known as Palmer Southwest, which he passed it down to his daughter Jeanine Schoenert now known as D&D Custom Homes (Dad and Daughter).
Gene was a truly devoted family man with high integrity and morals. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but his most cherished times were spent with his grandchildren and family. Gene and Jeanne were lifelong members of the Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Melba “Jeanne” Palmer; children, Jeanine Schoenert and husband Mark, Vicki Smith, Lee Palmer and wife Amber, and Mitzie Dzierzanowski and husband Steve; Grandchildren, Travis Oatman and wife Lauren, Seth Schoenert and wife Stephanie, Sean Schoenert and wife Kaycee, Kyle Smith, Aaron Smith, Jadyn Smith, Katarina Castillo and husband Brandon, Samantha Dzierzanowski, Kayla Dzierzanowski, Skylar Dzierzanowski, Brentton Palmer, and Trevin Palmer; great-grandchildren, Luke Oatman, Avery Oatman, Leah Schoenert, Camden Schoenert, Cohen Schoenert, Isah Luna, Eazyon Castillo, and Blaze Mayo; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis Seguin, TX 78155 or the Guadalupe Co. Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593 Seguin, TX 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.