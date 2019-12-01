On November 23, 2019 Sheron Ann Manning gained her purple wings. Sheron was best known for her love of dogs, antiques and collectibles. After years of battling chronic illness Sheron passed peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She leaves behind two children; Tricia Manning and her husband Aly Yahya of Austin, Texas their children Rayan and Ayden. Kenneth Wade Manning Jr. and his wife Misty, their children Kaeleb, Klayton and Trinity. Her parents Alton and Jane Bierstedt, brother Aaron and his wife Kim Bierstedt and their children Brittany and Tiffany. She also leaves behind her long time love and spiritual partner John Weigand and several fur babies including a very special Abbey.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Hertha and Ottis McQuarters and past husband Kenneth Manning.
Arrangements are pending cremation.