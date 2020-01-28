Betty L. Vetter, of Seguin, passed away on January 26, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church with The Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek and The Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Private Interment will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Betty was born in San Antonio, Texas to William H. and Alma Emma Marie (Warncke) Boelter. Betty was a joyful person full of love and laughter and a magnet for friends. She was also very generous with her time. For years she was a volunteer with the hospital auxiliary and served two years as president. At church, she was active with the Bereavement Committee, the Hospitality Committee, the church festival, Catholic Daughters and St. Ann’s Circle. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Laureate Chapter in Seguin. Betty enjoyed being with friends and belonged to a number of “Lunch Bunches”.
Betty met the love of her life Clarence Vetter at a dance and their lifetime adventure began. Their love for travel took them to many places including Europe, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, many Caribbean Islands and places all over the states. Clarence would tell Betty on these trips that if they ever got separated, she should just laugh and he would find her.
Betty was a graduate of Seguin High School and received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Southwest Texas State University. She became the first elementary school counselor in the Seguin Independent School District and retired from teaching after a 30 year career.
Betty was a loving mother and grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed her family and loved bantering with her boys. Her infectious laughter was a one-of-kind that delighted everyone and she will truly be missed.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Don Becker. Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Clarence L. Vetter; sons, Jeffrey Vetter and wife Carla, Gregory Vetter and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Price Vetter and wife Amy, Taylor Weidman and husband Julio Jauregui; great-granddaughter, Lola Grace Jauregui; sister, Emma Jean Becker; sisters-in-law, Clarice Wages and husband Gene, and Jeanette McMahon and husband David; several nieces, nephews, numerous other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to Memorials Processing St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.