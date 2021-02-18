Dr. Layne Delton Hoppe, age 79 of Seguin, passed away on February 16, 2021. Layne was born on July 29, 1941 in Bay City, Texas, to Clarence and Nancie Brokmeyer Hoppe. A voracious reader from an early age, his interests were wide-ranging, from photography to mechanics to engineering. History and Economics engaged him the most.
He was Valedictorian of his class at Van Vleck High School. He obtained a BA in Government at Texas A&I College in Kingsville. While at A&I he met and fell in love with Patricia Pederson. They married in their senior year in 1962 and moved to Augusta, Georgia after graduation where Layne served two years as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Their son John Kingston was born at the Fort Gordon Army base.
After his Army service he earned an MA in Political Science from The University of Houston, and a PhD in Government from the University of Arizona. He did summer graduate studies at the Survey Research Centers at the University of Michigan and the University of California at Berkeley. Layne’s first teaching job was in the Department of Government at The American University in Washington, D.C. Daughter Leslie Megin was born in Washington.
Layne began teaching at Texas Lutheran College in 1971. He was the only full-time professor of political science at the college for twenty-two years. He was named the Lillian Krause Professor of Social Sciences. He wrote numerous book reviews, presented dozens of conference papers, and wrote a peer-reviewed chapter in a book on Southern politics.
In 1977-78 he and his family lived in London, where he volunteered as a research assistant to Robin Hodgson, M.P. (now Lord Robin Hodgson). His children were in British schools and Pat attended the Montessori Training Institute. In 1988 Layne directed The American University’s Brussels Semester as a Visiting Professor. The program included field trips to O.E.C.D. in Paris, visiting Communist East Berlin, and many trips to NATO.
Layne spent summers doing volunteer trail maintenance in national forests and parks, ranging from Alaska to Cumberland Gap, but mostly in New Mexico, his favorite. After retiring from Texas Lutheran University he volunteered as a builder with the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, was faculty advisor to the TLU Habitat chapter on spring breaks, taking students on trips to New Mexico, North Carolina, and Florida. Besides local Habitat work, Layne volunteered on a Sioux reservation in South Dakota and on a Habitat build in Poland. He was recently honored to have one of the Seguin homes named The Layne Hoppe House.
Layne’s hobby was woodworking. His and Pat’s home is filled with lovely furniture that he built by hand in his special workshop that he built from the ground up. He was also set designer and builder for plays Pat directed at The Texas Theatre.
Layne is survived by wife Pat, children King (Donna Cvet) and Megin (Fred Koch), one grandchild, Samantha Cvet Hoppe. He has one brother, Albert Hoppe (Marcia), a brother-in-law Pete Pederson (Cathy), numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, several cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
Layne’s latter years were bound up in a valiant but losing battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Special thanks go to Sheri Linderman, his nurse, and the local Hospice group.
