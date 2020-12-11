Juanita Ellen Engler Dreibrodt, age 86 of Geronimo, passed away on December 11, 2020. Juanita was born on September 3, 1934 in Guadalupe County to Ella Dietert Engler and Oscar Engler. She was baptized and confirmed at Cross UCC.
Juanita is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Roy Dreibrodt, her parents, son, Allan Roy Dreibrodt, granddaughter Amanda Klaehn, great grandson Cash Scott, sister Adelyn Naumann and brothers-in-law George Naumann and Weldon Dreibrodt.
Survivors include sister Joyce Dreibrodt and brother Melvin Engler and wife Doris; daughters, Faye Reinhard and husband Allen, Connie Owen and husband Bill, Dawn Burnett and husband Kurt, Janyce Dreibrodt. Grandchildren, Cody Klaehn (Tamara), Tricia Scott (Robby), Darin Klaehn, Christopher Klaehn (Eliza), Tori Beutnagel, Aimee Bearden (Trey), Dalena Krueger (Troy), Brannon Dreibrodt (Julia), Reilly Peterson (Samuel), Karley Lackey (Carson), and Brody Burnett. Nine Step-Grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
These precious hands. They have held, rocked and patted countless babies to the tune of Jesus Loves Me. They have lovingly served Geronimo through church, VFW, Fire Dept. They have daubed millions of bingo numbers, pulled hundreds of slot machine handles, played dominoes and cards on end. They have made and served food, counted money and colored pictures. They have raised babies upon babies. They have taught Sunday school, Bible School, held music while singing in the choir. They have worked hard and loved well. And now they are dancing in Heaven with her beloved husband.
A walk- through line visitation will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 15 at 10 a.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ with the Revs. Sonja and Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Lone Oak Cemetery in Geronimo. For those who wish, services may be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FriedensUCC. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating, and face coverings worn at all locations.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Klaehn, Darin Klaehn, Christopher Klaehn, Brannon Dreibrodt, Brody Burnett, and Trey Bearden. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be those members of the VFW 8456 and the Auxiliary Post 8456.
Memorials can be made to the Allan Dreibrodt Foundation, 1660 Sagebiel Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155, Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the Geronimo VFW Post 8456, P. O. Box 11, Geronimo, Texas, 78115 or a charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 7155, 830-549-5912.