Ronald Arthur Naumann, age 87 of Seguin, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 6, 2021. A complete obituary will follow, and a service in celebration of his life will be held in August. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewll.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Nyomi Lynn Rosales-Klebahn
- City, county, GRMC officials dubbed July 4 parade marshals
- Jury trial cancelation
- Seguin residents competing at global CrossFit contest
- Andrea “Angie” Darlene Robinson
- Woman facing drug charges after tip leads investigators to Seguin home
- Elizabeth Seligmann Robinson
- Early Texas Ranger honored with cross
- Nancy Katherine McCarty
- Director screens new film in Seguin during limited release