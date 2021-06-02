Guadalupe M. Rodriguez was called home by his heavenly Father on Monday, May 31 2021.
He is survived by his sons Mario T. Rodriguez and wife, Esme Rodriguez, Arthur T. Rodriguez, Frank Barron; daughter, Josie Williams; grandchildren Jaret Micheal Rodriguez, Jules Arden Rodriguez, Justin Anthony Rodriguez, Jessica Marie Wiltse and husband Eric, Daniel Engler and wife Rhonda, Ashley Williams, Rebecca Grace Vasquez and Benjamin Barron; great grandchildren Leo and Ethan Engler and Julianna Wiltse; siblings Dolores Serna, brother-in-law Juan Morales, Rita Rodriguez, Guadalupe Acala, Jesse Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez and Theodore Rodriguez.
Guadalupe (better known as Mario) was a hard working family man who dedicated his life to caring for his family especially his son Arthur. They loved going together daily to the local donut shop for coffee.
Although he will be greatly missed he is no longer in pain as he prepares to spend eternity in the loving arms of his wife and other family members including his baby daughter Anita Jane.
A viewing is set for 4 to 7 p.m. with the rosary and memorial service to follow, beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin Texas.
His family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.
Once a Marine, always a Marine.