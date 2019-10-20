Jeaneitta “Jan” (Salisbury) White, age 72, of Marion, Texas, passed away peacefully after a short battle against cancer on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by loving family at her daughters home. She was born March 8, 1947 in Clay County West Virginia. She moved to Perrysville, Ohio in her younger years where she raised her children; later moving to Texas in 1985.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lundia Salisbury and Genavene (Hamrick)Abeyta, son Robert Jason Miller, and Sister Brenda Downey.
Jan was self employed most of her life. Through the years, she owned and operated many businesses to include, two restaurants, a lawn care service, a resale shop, and a home daycare. She also raised and sold exotic birds and bred AKC dachshunds, until retiring a decade ago. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, flea markets, gardening, and bird watching. She would describe a perfect day as sitting on her porch with her dog Tasha drinking a coke while listening to country music; or spending time with her children and grandchildren and their friends. She was “Grammy” to everyone and loved being in the middle of all the action. #grammyknows.
Jan is survived by her daughter Neva Miller and husband Keith Stevens of Texas; son Tom Miller and wife Carly of North Carolina; grandchildren, Zackary Meeker, Dezerae Meeker, Brittany Meeker and Tiffany Miller, of Texas; Sister Debbie Durham and husband Benny of Ohio; and sister Connie Brooks of Ohio; and other extended family.
The family will hold an informal (Grammy style) Memorial Service on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 4 p.m. at her daughter’s home.
If friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to a local animal shelter in her honor.
The family would also like to thank the staff of Hope Hospice in New Braunfels and the many friends who provided care and prayers.