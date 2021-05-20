Clydell Augusta Smith was born at home in Guadalupe County on January 12, 1937 to Milton Reinhard and Linda Warncke Reinhard. She passed from this life on May 17, 2021 at the age of 84.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Alfred “Al” Smith and her parents and grandparents.
She is survived by three daughters; Janice Lee and husband James, Janet Whitley and husband Jim, and Debbie Sunday. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren who lovingly called her “Mamaw,” grandson, Jonathan Kruser and wife Wendy of Phoenix, Arizona, numerous great grandchildren; sister, Alma Rosebrock; brother, Allen Reinhard and wife Faye; aunt, Margie Reinhard and many cousins and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Redeemer United Church of Christ Cemetery with Rev. Peter Bauer officiating.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313