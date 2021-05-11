LulaMae Penshorn Sommer, age 95 of Seguin, passed away on May 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek with the Reverend Toby Burk officiating. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek cemetery. Face coverings are requested.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Buddy Strey, Hayden Koepp, Chad Anderson, Daniel Eilers, Ryan Klekar and Donald Doege. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be, Tyler Klekar, Kyndal Klekar, Jaxon Anderson, Paizley Anderson, Matthew Eilers, Jacob Eilers and Dylan Egert.
LulaMae was born on August 29, 1925 in New Berlin, Texas to Herbert and Helena (Koepp) Penshorn. Lula Mae attended all 8 years at New Berlin School. She worked at San Antonio Bakery and then at Hexcel in Seguin. LulaMae will be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband Otto August Sommer, her children, Nolan (Butch) Herbold, Jr. Linda (Sommer) and husband Monroe Haertner, and sister, Ethelka Waneck.
Survivors include her sons, Dennis Sommer, Dwight Sommer and wife Janice and Dwayne Sommer and wife Edith; granddaughters, Sarah Eilers and husband Daniel, Ashley Anderson and husband Chad, Kristina Egert and husband Barry and Crystal Klekar and husband Ryan; great-grandchildren, Dylan Egert, Hayden Koepp, Tyler Klekar, Kyndal Klekar, Jaxon Anderson, Paizley Anderson, Matthew Eilers and Jacob Eilers; as well numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek or the Quilting Group, 3305 Church Rd, Seguin, TX 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.