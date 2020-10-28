Emily Betty Wilson, née Neffendorf, 90, of Marion passed away on October 22, 2020, peacefully in her home.
Born on June 6, 1930, she was the youngest child of Alfred and Maud Kilborn Neffendorf. Emily, a cheerleader at then Texas Lutheran College, caught the eye of a football player, Ernest Wilson. He was the love of her life and they married in January of 1954.
Emily earned a degree in Medical Technology from TLC and completed her training in San Antonio to become a Certified Medical Technologist. During her career she worked in both Seguin and San Antonio. She was a dedicated and accomplished Medical Technologist that excelled in aiding pathologists in their diagnoses and was invaluable in the care of difficult patients.
She sought to have and give the love she missed as a young child due to the death of her mother at the age of 8 by creating an extended family of friends, colleagues, and neighbors. Her kind and generous spirit was evident in her extensive baking and cooking for all those around her and in the community. She was a woman of great faith and taught Sunday School at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion for many years and raised her children and grandchildren with love, compassion, and a sense of service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Maud Neffendorf, infant brother, Lester, daughter, Sharon Jaye, infant grandson, Ernest Zachary, sisters, Irene Spenrath and Vera Kneese, brother, Dan Neffendorf, and loving husband Ernest Howard.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen and husband John (Bobby) Laughlin, son, Ernest Van and wife Sandra Wilson, and grandchildren, Devon and Sean Laughlin and Paige and Trevor Wilson.
Visitation will be held on Monday November 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday November 2, 2020 at Goetz Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Luling City Cemetery in Luling, Texas at 1 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.