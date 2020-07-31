Gilberto D. Sanchez of Seguin, Texas peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born on July 20, 1939 to Manuel Sanchez and Adela Diaz in Kenedy, Texas.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Adela Sanchez; daughter, Sandra L. Buckner; brothers, Manuel Sanchez and Rey Sanchez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Auralia “Lala” Sanchez; sons, Marty Sanchez of Seguin, Texas, Israel Sanchez and daughter-in-law, Patricia of San Antonio, Texas, and Jerrold Sanchez and partner Connie Gonzales of San Marcos, Texas; granddaughters, Stephanie Buckner of Channelview, Texas, Sandra Sanchez of San Marcos, Texas, and Elliana Sanchez of Rosenberg, Texas and grandsons, Jon Buckner of Austin, Texas, and Adrian R. Sanchez of New Braunfels, Texas; brothers, Joe Sanchez, Jesse Sanchez, Zeke Sanchez; sisters, Mary, Minerva, Sarah, and Lili. Gilbert is further survived by great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
One to always laugh and kid around, Gilbert always had a “corny” joke at the ready. At a young age, Gilbert was a carpenter’s apprentice and used that trade to make his living and support his family. Always giving and helping to build whatever needed building, Gilbert donated to many people and organizations during his lifetime. He was one to always look after and help his neighbors making sure they were always taken care of.
Gilbert was drafted into the Vietnam War and became a paratrooper. He was very proud of that accomplishment.
Gilbert never knew a stranger. All who crossed his path were greeted with a warm hello.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary recited at 5:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church.
Due to the circumstances with COVID-19, every guest will be required to wear a face covering both at the funeral home and at the church. A 45 person maximum can be accommodated at once in the funeral home chapel.