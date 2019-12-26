Mary Louise Thiele Wheat, age 90 of Seguin, passed away on December 23, 2019.
Mary was born on January 21, 1929 in Seguin, Texas to Gilbert and Antonie (Eberhard) Thiele. Mary graduated from Seguin High in 1946 and Texas Lutheran College in 1948. Her hobbies included the needle arts and traveling. Her husband’s career took them to varied places around the U.S., but she always considered Seguin her home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill J. Wheat, her parents, step-mother, Anna Dyer Thiele, and her sister Betty Jo Fitzgerald.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Anna Wheat; son, William “Rusty” Wheat and wife Tassanee; grandchildren, Anna Wheat, Malenee Wheat and fiancé Bradley Moore; and her sister-in-law, Betty Jane Coffman and husband Paul; several nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Mary’s life is being planned at First United Methodist Church for early 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155, or a charity of one’s choice.
