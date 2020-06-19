June Lilly Holman of Seguin, Texas went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born to Santo Manfredi and Mary Elizabeth (Weaver) Manfredi on August 14, 1933 in Yelm, Washington.
June is preceded in death by her dearly beloved husband Paul by eight days. She was also preceded in death by her father, Santo and mother, Elizabeth.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherri Edwards and husband John, Candace Bettini Levine and husband Jeff; grandsons, Joshua Peck and wife Veronica, Travis Peck and wife Tamara, Stephen Peck and wife Kayla; great-grandchildren, Austin Peck, Amanda Peck, Elijah Peck and Anna Peck; her dear brother, Harold and wife Carol and her beloved family dog Spunky as well as a host of other family and friends.
June fell in love forever with Paul Holman when she was just 16. She married him one week after she graduated from high school where she had excelled in music and office management. Two daughters soon followed and June made a career of being a devoted Air Force wife and mother. She loved to bake and delighted in creating inspired meals from not much. She learned to decorate cakes, and loved doing it so much she soon started teaching classes. She often decorated a beautiful cake and took it to a sick neighbor, lonely person in a nursing home, or to a friend just because she loved them. She liked doing needle work and leaves many beautiful pieces of her craft that are now destined to be family heirlooms.
She dearly loved her daughters and grandsons. She had a sparkly personality and loved to meet new people. She made friends easily where ever she went and leaves friends all over the country now. She liked to play games and to talk! She loved all animals, especially dogs. She loved singing in the choir at every church she and Paul joined. She loved her flower gardens. She enjoyed playing the piano until rheumatoid arthritis stiffened her hands. She will be delighted to meet Jesus and see her husband, mother and father in the place Jesus has prepared for her.
A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155. Inurnment will follow in the First United Methodist Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Seguin, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.