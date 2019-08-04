Geraldine “Geri” Arnett Bulgerin, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Geri’s life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 am at Cross Church with Pastor Jim Price officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Geri was born on December 3, 1930 in Guadalupe County to Claud and Virgie (Smith) Arnett. She was an active member of Cross Church in Seguin. She was proud to have been an active 55 year member of the American Legion H U Wood Post 245 Auxiliary. Geri worked as a sales agent for over 30 years at Gregg Insurance in Seguin.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Luis R. Volpe and Bobby Bulgerin, her brother, Obert McLeod, her sisters, Ruth Mandel and Dorothy Bodenhamer.
Survivors include her sons, Louis Volpe, Bruce Volpe and wife Brenda, Brian Volpe and wife Wendy, and Randy Bulgerin; daughters, Judy Sagebiel and husband Jim, Becky Rogers and husband Rick, Pam Smith and husband George; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N Bauer St, Seguin, TX 78155, The American Legion H U Wood Post 245 Auxiliary, P. O. Box 503, Seguin, TX 78156, or the Dowdy School Memorial Fund, c/o Lee Jahns, 3800 Old Ilka Road Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.