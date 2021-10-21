Virginia Mirelez Castro of Seguin, Texas was called Home to be with Our Lord on October 17, 2021, at the age of 75. She was born in Weslaco, Texas on January 3, 1946.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lydia (Juarez) and Marciano Mirelez; brother, Faustino Mirelez and her granddaughter, Micaela Castro.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years of marriage, Miguel Cruz Castro; her daughters, Edna (Juan) Ramirez, Norma (Jose) Caldera, Belinda (Danny) Navarro, Sandra (Sebastian) Mata; stepchildren, Maryanna Longoria, Virginia Bravo and Mike (Yvette) Castro Jr., 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and her half-brother, Gilbert Perez; Virginia is further survived by her by numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. by Deacon Nick Carrillo. Final viewing will be on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, starting at 8:30 a.m. and a funeral procession will depart Palmer Mortuary for a Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery in Prairie Lea, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.