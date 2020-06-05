Hazel Mae Alexander, age 100, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2020 at Stone Oak Care Center in San Antonio, TX. She was born on September 19, 1919 in Leming, Texas. Hazel was a lifelong member of various Baptist churches and a devout Christian woman. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who will be dearly missed.
After meeting her husband in USO club in San Antonio in 1945, they embarked on several business ventures in the truck stop/fuel distribution markets. First at the Produce Terminal Market on S. Zarzamora Street and then at the Union Stockyards. Hazel managed the accounts and collections, in addition to managing the scales that weighed the freight the trucks were hauling. In 1960, Hazel and her family moved to a ranch outside of Seguin, TX where they remained until her husband passed away.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents C.S. and Gertrude Lightsey; her husband, George Alexander II; her daughter, Josie Beth Alexander; and 4 siblings. She is survived by her son, George Alexander III and his wife, Bridget; 3 granddaughters (Jenny, Sarah & Kate); 5 great grandchildren (Emma, Lily, Peyton, Graham & Rhett); her sister, Helen Kaulfus; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hazel loved her family and she was especially grateful for her guardian angels, sister, Helen Kaulfus and niece Jan Osborne.
The family would like to thank the healthcare staff at Stone Oak Care Center, as they were also her family for the past 15 years. Especially Michael who came in on his day off (Mother’s Day) so that Hazel could FaceTime with her son during COVID-19 crisis.
A Graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 10th at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Hazel’s name to the First Baptist Church in Seguin, TX or a charity of your choice.