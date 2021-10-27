Hazel Lorene (Glasco) Baker, age 77 of Smiley, Texas passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on October 22, 2021. Visitation with the family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. A memorial service will follow.
