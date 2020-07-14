Joe “DJ Jammin Joe” Jesse Ramos, age 55 of Seguin, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Joe was born on December 25, 1964 in Greeley, Colorado to Jose and Connie (Maltos) Ramos.
Joe graduated from Greeley Central High School. Joe moved to Seguin in 1995 where he worked at Seguin ISD as a bus monitor and loved his special needs children.
Joe loved his Denver Broncos, win or lose he would watch until the last second. He also enjoyed DJing and loved his music. He would play his air guitar and air drums and didn’t care who watched him.
He was an active board member of the Seguin 8Ball association pool league for 11 years. He loved the game of pool; Back N Black was his team. Team members that stuck together for many years were Gaylord, Edward, Chris; they were inseparable. He was an active member of the community and was always the first person to lend a helping hand.
He is preceded in death by; grandfathers, Tomas Maltos and Tomos Ramos; grandmother, Candelaria Castro-Ramos.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Sylvia Ramos; sons, Royce Reyes and wife Anna, A.J. Reyes and wife Margarita, Kyle Reyes and wife Candice; parents Jose and Connie Ramos; sisters, Gina Griego and husband Jerry, Cynthia Villanueva and husband Jr., Rosemary Saenz and wife Katherine; grandchildren, Serenity, Chloe, Corbin, Wyatt, Laila, Mason; nieces, Amanda Ramos, Deeserae Griego, Krystal Sotelo and husband David; nephews, Zakery Ramos-Johnson, Alex Villanueva and wife Chavone, Devin Recio, Christian Garza; grandmother, Maria Martinez-Maltos. Private Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July, 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Chaplain Tom Jones officiating. Services will be live streamed and you may view from the comforts of your home via the following link
Private Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all protocol with social distancing and limited seating must be followed. Face coverings must be worn at all times.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Royce Reyes, A.J. Reyes, Kyle Reyes, Zakary Ramos-Johnson, and Aaron Lee, Jr. Villanueva. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be, Corbin Jesse Reyes, Mason Reyes, Devin Recio, Christian Garza, Josiah Salazar and Wyatt Poteet.
We want to thank family, friends that became family, and the whole community for the love and kind words.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.