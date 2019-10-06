Winfred Keith Poynor was born May 28, 1940 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Thomas Wythe and Gladys Marie and died on Oct. 1, 2019.
He is survived by wife, Nellie Ann Poynor, children Marie Sullivan (Jack), Freddie Poynor (Amanda), Judith Ann Poynor; and grandchildren Nicole, Taylor, Shelby, and Haley.
He is proceeded by his parents, sister Doris Marie, brother Tommy.
He was a devoted father, husband and grandfather. He worked different jobs to provide for his family. He loved working with his hands, and blessed a lot of people by his wooden projects.
He was a spiritual man.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A funeral service is pending.