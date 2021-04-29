Jon Jones “Jon Jon” Nelson, Jr., age 52 of Seguin, passed away on April 24, 2021. Jon Jon was born on August 15, 1968 in Seguin, Texas to Anita Louise (Patterson) and Jon Jones Nelson, Sr.
He graduated from Seguin High School in 1986. He enjoyed water skiing, golf, and hunting. He loved his pets and enjoyed having fun with friends.
“Jon Jon” was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Anita Nelson; sister, Mary Louise Luensmann and husband Reagan; nieces and nephews, Cheyenne Luensmann, Hunter Luensmann, Garrett Luensmann and Savannah Luensmann; numerous other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.