Robert “Bob” Bading Willmann

Bob Willmann, age 89, of San Diego, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Bob was born and raised in Seguin, Texas. He was a graduate of Seguin High School, Texas A&M University and obtained a PhD in physics from University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He was a physics professor at Purdue University for 30 years. He enjoyed traveling, was an avid golfer, and followed Purdue basketball and the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and St. Louis Cardinals. Bob achieved the rank of Life Master in bridge. He served in the Air Force where he taught physics to pilots.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert H. and Grace; brother, Donald; and wife, Margaret “Peg” Willmann.
He is survived by his first wife, Kathie Crittenden, and their two children, Jim Crittenden and Jennifer (Tom Harvey) Crittenden; and his second wife, Della Willlmann, and their two children, Shelley (Eric) Weakly and Christy (Curt) Morris. Bob is also survived by two stepchildren, Kelly (Matt) Becker and Ché (Lisa) Robinson; nine grandchildren, Aidan, Gareth, Jack, Julian, Luc, Madison, Nathan, Sarah, and Trevor; dear friend Helen Howard; and sister Adele Moss.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.