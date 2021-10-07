Patricia Ann Murphy, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on October 6, 2021. Patricia was born on August 2, 1939 in Lampasas, Texas to Ruth (Norman) and John Mac Alexander.
She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from Sam Houston State University. She retired as an elementary school teacher. She and her husband Bill were members of First Baptist Church in Seguin.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Michael Alexander.
Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, William “Bill” Murphy; son, Michael H. Murphy; daughter, Katie Ann Brothers and husband Larry; grandchildren, Ashley Kristen Brothers and Travis William Brothers; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
