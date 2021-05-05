Jeffrey L. Thornton, age 65, passed away on April 30, 2021 after a tough battle with kidney disease. Jeff was born on July 10, 1955 to George and Shirlene Thornton.
He loved hunting, fishing, being with his friends and family, and his beloved blue heeler, Sadie
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Darla Thornton; daughter Sarah Thornton and partner Becky; brothers Jim Thornton and wife Barbara, Joe Thornton and wife Dee Dee; sisters Georgann Nitzband and husband Mike, Missy Doss and husband Dave, Donna Deharde and husband Gary; and numerous other loving family members and many friends.
A come and go reception in celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Texas Agriculture Education and Heritage Center (The Big Red Barn), 390 Cordova Road, Seguin.