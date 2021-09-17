Susan Renae Coyle born in Moorhead, Minnesota on June 30, 1964 passed away in her home surrounded by family in Seguin, Texas on Sept. 6, 2021.
Susan was the embodiment of a loving wife and mother. She loved being a mom and was in attendance for all of her children’s school and life events. She loved cooking and being around family and friends while hosting pool parties, card nights, wine tastings and family cooking classes.
Susan and her husband, Tom, shared a passion for collecting antiques. Susan was an avid cruiser and loved to travel, especially during the summers since she worked for Seguin ISD’s Jefferson Elementary School as a Child Nutrition Kitchen Manager.
She will be dearly missed. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her and those whom she touched with her kindness.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents Maynard Robert “George” Dunker, and Donna Marie Dunker.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Thomas “Tom” Coyle, sons, Austin and Ethan Coyle, daughters, Samantha “Sam” and Cassandra “Cassie” Coyle, sister Marcia Morrison (Larry), brother, Gary Dunker (Dina), nephew, Tyler Morrison, niece, Alexandra Dunker, aunt, Marlys Johnson, and loving pet Chihuahua, Zoey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021 at the Blue Lotus Winery, Seguin, TX. Condolences can be sent to Tom Coyle, 135 Santa Fe Ridge, Seguin TX, 78155.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan’s memory to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at donate3.cancer.org or at 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6E, New York, NY 10022.