Jackie Perkins Mueller, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on August 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville and Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating, and under the auspices of the Seguin Chapter #555 Order of the Eastern Star. Interment will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery. A reception will follow in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Seguin.
Jackie was born on September 8, 1944 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Orvel Clayton and Juana Christine (Story) Perkins.
Jackie received her Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Education from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State.) She taught school in the Seguin Independent School District at Mary B. Erskine, Jefferson Elementary and Patlan Elementary School.
Jackie was an active member of First Baptist Church in Seguin, Seguin Chapter #555 Order of the Eastern Star, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and United Daughters of the Confederacy. Jackie proudly served as a Seguin Chamber of Commerce Ambassador.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Orvel Perkins, Jr. and longtime companion Paul Wilke.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Ray Mueller and wife Sharyl, MSgt. Scott Keith Mueller (USMC ret.) and wife Dubia, Deanna Houston and husband Brian, and Erica Sikes-Garza and husband Victor; grandchildren, Stephen Mueller, Tyler Mueller, Stephanie Sendejo, Sydney Newberg, Lisette Mueller, Reagan Sikes, Rylee Sikes, and Jace Garza; great-grandchildren, Olivia Mancinas, Kason Mckinney, Deven Hernandez, Jocelyn Hernandez, Bubba Barrientos, Jazzell Rodriguez and J’Lynn Soto; nephew, Ryan Patrick Perkins; niece, Claire Perkins; sister-in-law, Michelle Frazier; father of her children and friend, Donald Mueller; numerous cousins and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dennis Mueller, Scott Mueller, Stephen Mueller, Tyler Mueller, Reagan Sikes, Victor Garza, III, and Ryan Perkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593 or to the American Lung Association, P. O. Box 26460, Austin, Texas, 78755.
