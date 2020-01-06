Amanda Klaehn, age 40 of Marion, passed away on January 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Friedens Church with Reverends Sonja and Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Amanda was born on September 30, 1979 in San Antonio, Texas to Larry and Carol Ann (Spengler) Reed. Amanda was a 1998 graduate of Center Point High School in Center Point, Texas. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Texas Lutheran University and her Master’s Degree from Angelo State University.
She worked as a physical therapist at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels, Texas. Amanda loved hunting and sports of all kinds. She especially enjoyed playing volleyball and participating in any sports that her children played, including softball and soccer.
Amanda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Nelva and Samuel Reed, Jr. and Juanita and Cornelius Spengler, and father-in-law, Ronnie Klaehn.
Survivors include her loving husband of 12 years, Darin Klaehn; daughter, Savannah Klaehn; son, Tucker Klaehn; parents, Carol and Larry Reed; brothers, A. J. Reed and wife Jenny, and Jason Reed and wife Barbara; mothers-in-law and father-in-law, Faye and Allen Reinhard, and Betty Dreibrodt-Klaehn; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cody Klaehn and wife Tamara, Tricia Scott and husband Robby, Christopher Klaehn and wife Eliza, and Bobby Dreibrodt; grandfather-in-law, Hilmar Klaehn; grandmother-in-law, Juanita Dreibrodt; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Kirkwood Manor, not only for when she worked there but also for the loving care she received there these last days.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Rupke, Weston Scott, Tracy Taylor, Aaron Landrum, Scott Reed, and Hunter Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Church, 2555 Friedens Church Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
