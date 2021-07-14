Dorothy Marie Neinast, age 83 of Seguin, went home to her Lord on July 6, 2021. Dorothy was born on July 26, 1937 in Seguin, Texas to Clara (Just) and Herman Schneider.
She will be remembered as an active member of St. James Catholic Church where she was actively involved in the St. Ann Circle and her St. James Single group. Dorothy and Dan loved to go to area country music shows.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dan Neinast, Jr., her parents, and her daughter-in-law, Florence Neinast and son-in-law, Michael Havel.
Survivors include her children, David Neinast, Debra Havel, Donald Neinast and wife Lynn, and Darrell Neinast; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hahn, Chris Neinast and wife Lynnette, Nathan Neinast, Matthew Havel and wife Samantha, Daniel Havel, Anthony Havel and wife Genie, Lyndsey Roberts and husband John, and Kelsey Neinast; great-grandchildren, Audrey Brewer, Hunter Neinast, Christalynn Neinast, Rowan Neinast, Wyatt Roberts and Gracie Neinast; several nieces and cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Fiuk and the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Interment will follow in the St. James Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church or St. James Catholic School, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.