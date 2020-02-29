Eva Catalina Garcia, age 76 of Seguin, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on February 27, 2020.
A memorial visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary, followed by recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Holy Catholic Mass to be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Private interment will follow at a later date.
Eva was born on March 22, 1943 in Santa Clara, Texas, to Mr. & Mrs. Evaristo and Regina (DeLeon) Campos. Eva is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Marcelina, Patricio, Herminia and Edmundo Campos.
Survivors include her siblings, Mr. & Mrs. Evaristo Jr. and Cecilia Campos, Sister-in-law Rebecca (surviving wife to Edmundo), Mario (joyful “Tio” to all), Amelia Rangel (widow to Cicundino Rangel), Mr. & Mrs. Ciriaco and Amparo Campos and Adam (widower to Matilda). Loving father to her children Conrad S. Garcia Sr. (Olive Matheny). Her loving children, Conrad Jr., Benjamin, Monica, Veronica and Mr. & Mrs. Gabriel and Deanna Garcia; significant others to her children, Mr. Joseph Gonzales, Ms. Loretta Salazar and Mr. Antonio Noriega; Grandchildren, Conrad III, Mr. & Mrs. Christopher and Kelly Garcia, Myriah, Enriquetta (Rique), Daphne, Diego, Devin, Anthony, Vanessa, Gabriella, Isabella and Amanda. Fourteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.