Ronald Loy Saverance (Ron) passed away August 22,2019 at the age of 93, in New Braunfels, Tx. He was born April 20, 1926 in South Taylor Co. outside of Goldsboro, Tx to Charles Albert Saverance and Ollie Stokes Saverance. He served in the Army in Korea.
After the Army, he worked as a postal worker and in 1953 began working for El Paso Natural Gas and was employed for 33 years until he retired. After that retirement he bought a Germania Insurance Agency. He and his family lived in Kermit, Texas for many years. Ron worked in several churches in the area as a music director, Grace Temple Baptist, and Belview Baptist in Kermit. After moving to Odessa, he became a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in their choir.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Ronnie Elliot Saverance, his brothers, Wilson Saverance, Felton Saverance and Marshall Saverance.
He is survived by his daughter of Seguin, Texas, Rita Mantooth, Son in Law Ed Mantooth, Daughter in Law, Susan Saverance, grandchildren Michael Mantooth, Kelli Mantooth, Nathan Saverance and Amy Saverance Endecot. Also by many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. After suffering with alzheimers, he is with his Lord and Savior.
The family would like to thank Argent Court of Seguin, Gruene Senior Living, Memory Care of New Braunfels and Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care he was given at all of the facilities.
Ron will be buried in Kermit, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Seguin, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, First Baptist Church Odessa, 709 N. Lee, Odessa, TX 79761 or to Kindred Hospice, 1911 Corporate Dr., Ste 104, San Marcos, TX 78666.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.