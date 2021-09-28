Alva “Fluffy” Ilene Lott, 77, of Seguin, Texas passed away peacefully on, Friday, September 24, 2021.
She was born on October 20, 1943, to Alfred and Thekla (Stautzenberger) Wernli in Seguin, Texas. Fluffy was a vivacious and lovely soul who loved spending time with family, friends, and loved ones. She was always there to lend an ear and offer advice while tending bar at the Conoco in Cibolo, Texas where she never met a stranger.
Fluffy is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Thekla Wernli.
She is survived by her husband Mike Buehler, son Lonnie Lott and wife Dawn of Marion, Texas, brothers Ralph and James Wernli, sister Rose Bishop, and numerous grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for Fluffy at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Fluffy’s name.
The family wishes to thank the Cardiac Rehab staff at Northeast Baptist Hospital, Nesbit Living and Recovery Center, and Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, Texas.
“Give my sins to the devil. Give my soul to God. If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever.” ~Robert N. Test
