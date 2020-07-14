Beatrice (“Bea”) C. Brady a lifelong resident of Seguin, passed away July 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Bea was born on November 28, 1933, at home in Seguin, Texas to Mary (Reimer) and Alfred Jahns.
For many years, Bea owned and operated her own beauty shop. First on FM 477 and then on Bartholomae Street, both in Seguin. Bea was also known as a gifted seamstress, home decorator and landscape gardener. Over her lifetime she was a frequent volunteer in the community, including The Guadalupe County Fair Association, The Girl Scouts of America, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Brady, her parents, her sister, Valerie Bauer, her brother, Thomas Jahns, and her daughter, Donna Faye Herzog.
Survivors include her daughters, Cherrie Hudson of Tampa, Florida, and Charlene Jones of College Station, Texas; five grandchildren, April Reno of New Llano, Louisiana, Tracey (Jason) Blackwell of DeRidder, Louisiana, Jessica (Justin) Schoonover of Land O’Lakes, Florida, Rebekah (William) Anderson of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Shannon (Omar) Espitia of Bryan, Texas; and seven great grand-children, Nathaniel Reno, Mashaelie Blackwell, Brady Blackwell, Taylor Schoonover, Avery Schoonover, Levi Anderson and Jacob Anderson.
Bea is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Andrew Hildebrand; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Sherry Jahns; and brother, Lawrence Jahns, all of Seguin, Texas. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Also left to cherish Bea’s memory are lifelong beloved friends, Bertha Rodgers, Gail and Mark Herbold, Lisa and Johnny Warren, Dixie Wallis, Lisa Halm, Peg and Clifton Micheli, and Jo Ann Richardson.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a memorial service will follow at a later date for family and close friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or Guadalupe Valley Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.