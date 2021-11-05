Patricia Ann Kibbe

Patricia Ann (Pat) (Mangum) Kibbe of Seguin went to meet her Lord on October 29, 2021.
Pat was born on January 9, 1942 in Reading, Pennsylvania. She moved with her family to San Antonio at an early age, where she graduated from Edison High School in 1959. She received a teaching certificate from UTSA in 1977 and taught school for more than 20 years in San Antonio, Bulverde, Hondo, Kerrville and Seguin, where she worked at Patlan Elementary School. Most of her years teaching were spent helping children who were struggling to read and she gained great satisfaction from her job.
Pat enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and taking care of her cats. She loved to read and sew and enjoyed oil painting. She also loved traveling and went all over the U.S. and Canada and visited China, England, and Israel.
She gave generously of her time to every church to which she belonged. She had a gift for working with children and used it to teach them all about God’s love. In recent years, she was active in the Country Church of Marion and volunteered many hours at the Attic, a food and clothing ministry that the church provided.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Tommy and Florence Mangum, and her daughter, Kristi Knox.
She is survived by her husband, Brother Neil Kibbe, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in September. She is also survived by her daughter, Deanna Lynn Brunner and son Neil Scot Kibbe; sons-in-law Kevin Brunner and Keith Knox; grandchildren Alyssa Eby, Blaine, Cale and Evan Brunner, and Karly Knox; and great grandchildren Ava, James, Gabriel and Elias Eby; and her sister Marilyn Thomte.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Brooks of Cibolo for their care and kindness.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 5 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. at the Goetz Funeral Home, 713 North Austin in Seguin. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, November 6 at 2 p.m. at the Country Church of Marion, 1005 FM 1078 West, Marion.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Texas (7000 N. MoPac Expy # 200, Austin, TX 78731) and the Country Church Attic (PO Box 421, Marion, 78124).