October 7, 1931 – January 21, 2021
Clara Bohuslav, age 89, of San Antonio, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021. Clara was born on Oct. 7, 1931 in Flatonia, Texas to Max and Clara (Jarosek) Freytag. After graduating from Flatonia High School, Clara worked briefly in the civil service in San Antonio.
She married Johnnie Bohuslav on May 8, 1954. In addition to caring for her four boys, she worked outside the home caring for youth as a school nurse in the Brownwood Independent School District. Later, she worked alongside Johnnie as the most patient “rodman, errand runner and snacks provider” in their surveying and engineering business.
Clara cherished the times she spent in the company of her siblings, children and grandchildren, sharing stories and laughs, spoiling them with food and love, and marking milestones with song and dance. Her faith was strong and she was committed to the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the Catholic Church.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie, her parents, and her brothers, Daniel and Ralph Freytag.
She is survived by her sister Gertrude Harris, her brothers and sisters-in-law Wally and Helen Freytag, and Dennis and Barbara Freytag. Clara and Johnnie raised 4 sons, John (wife Filecia), Michael (wife Anne), Thomas (wife Katy), and James (wife Lisa). Clara was delighted by her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Flatonia, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
