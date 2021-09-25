Melissa Jo Gerth, 45, passed away September 23, 2021. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 16, 1975.
Melissa grew up in Marion, graduated from Marion High School, and was proud to have been a member of the 1993 Marion Lady Bulldogs State Championship Basketball Team. She enjoyed watching sports, Fantasy Football, Texas Hold-em and playing Moon Dominoes.
Melissa is preceded in death by her mother, Pam Collins.
Survivors include her loving father, Rodney Gerth; aunts, Mary Jane Gerth, Penny Maze, Ruth Collins; great aunt Bernice Lenz and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Theiss officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be JC Batey, Richard Dennis, Keith Van Dine Jr, Danny Jenkins, Brian Littlefield, and Gerald Zwicke. Honorary pallbearers will be members of 1993 State Champion Team.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 68, Marion, Texas, 78124 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 68, Marion, Texas, 78124 or to the charity of one's choice.