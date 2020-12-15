Rae Ann Adam, affectionately know as “Booty,” succumbed to terminal cholangiocarcinoma Saturday, December 12th, 2020 in the comfort of her home under the care of her children and sister.
Booty was a tough and strong woman throughout her life, and this showed in her last days. She was determined to stay here long enough to have all her children home and talk with each of her grandbabies before she let go and joined her late husband in heaven.
Rae Ann was born in San Antonio, Tx on April 30, 1946 to Raymond and Mary Charlotte Roberts- Sullivan. She was the widow of John Alan Adam and mother of three children, grandmother of eight grandchildren and a great grandmother to five great grandchildren. Despite her large family that spreads across the U.S. from California to Florida, she always made time for everyone. S
he provided countless calls, pep talks, compliments, support, and love for her family. Rae Ann was well loved in her small town of Seguin and treated everyone she encountered as a friend. She would proudly be boasting about all of her grandchildren’s talents and accomplishments.
Her smile was infectious, and her favorite pastime was simply laughing. If she had a good laugh, it was a great day. Rae Ann was a Catholic and spent many years volunteering at Saint James Catholic School as well as the church.
Her hobbies were running, entertaining, and cleaning (if you don’t think cleaning is a hobby, you didn’t know Booty).
Rae Ann is survived by her sister Ellen Sullivan, her three children, Robert Dale Adam (Regina Richter- Adam), Rachel Charlotte Adam, and Melissa Rae Adam- Cunningham (Cory Marshall Cunningham), as well as eight grandchildren Logan Alan Bayly, Brieanne Rae Bayly- McClelland, Noah Christian Tyson, John Gage Adam, Cole Evan Adam, Lilla Catherine Cunningham, Adelaide Elizabeth Cunningham, and Oakley Clementine Cunningham, and her five great grandchildren Layla Bayly, Marliegh Bayly, Natalie Bayly, Aurora McClelland, and Soren McClelland.
Booty was the joy in our life and the giver of good things. She will be greatly missed but adored and loved forever and ever.
Please refer to the Goetz Funeral Home website (goetzfuneral.com) for further service information. Services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home.