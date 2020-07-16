Ben Garza III was born on May 19, 1959 in Austin, TX to Ben Garza Jr. and Ellen Arlene Brooks Garza. He passed away on July 12, 2020 at the age of 61 as a result of a long term illness.
Ben was an accomplished business owner and a beloved friend. He enjoyed scuba diving, 4-wheeling, travel and the hunt for good food.
Ben is survived by his sister Cynthia Darlene Garza, her son Michael Ayers and his wife Qing and their son Benjamin and her daughter Melissa Bedford and his sister Linda’s son Shawn Bailey.
Visitation will be held on July 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm, Funeral Service will be held on July 19, 2020 at 11:00 am and Committal Service will be held on July 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm.
All services will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Ih-35, Pflugerville, TX.