Manuel F. Rendon Sr. of Seguin, Texas went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born on September 13, 1953 in Seguin, Texas to Arnold Rendon Sr. and Concepcion (Fuentes) Rendon.
Manuel was a kind and gentle man who loved the Lord and his family. He also enjoyed writing and playing music for the Lord. He would talk about God’s love, music, and sports with anyone he could. Manuel will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Rendon Sr. and Concepcion Rendon.
Left to cherish and honor his memory is his loving wife, Rebecca Rendon; his children, Manuel Rendon Jr and family, Josef Rendon (Mandi) and family, Nia Box and family, Tatiana Epp (Joe D.) and family, Evangelina Rendon and family, John Manuel Rendon (Brooke), Aaron Rendon, Stephen Rendon, Isaac Rendon, and brother, Arnold Rendon Jr. (Bertie) and family.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.