Fredrick Wayne Seward Jr. “Rick” of New Berlin, TX passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020 in his home on the family farm surrounded by family.
He was born July 22, 1949 to Carrie N. Seward “Tiny” and Frederick Wayne Seward “Fred” in Castroville, TX . He was raised by his mothers second husband, George A. Denning of Stockdale, TX who he called “Daddy”. Rick served four years in the United States Air Force with a stint in Vietnam. Rick worked most of his life as a professional printer at American Printers in San Antonio, TX and Clear Vision in Houston, TX. Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Houston Astros. He spent most of his spare time on the farm or at the “office” Luensmann’s.
Rick is preceded in death by his oldest son Bryan Cole Seward; Brother Robert L Seward; and his parents Tiny Denning, George A. Denning, and Fred Seward.
He is survived by his son, Trey Seward and his wife April; his daughter Kari L. Binley of California and husband Lance; and his youngest daughter Shawna Denning Buck, and her wife Regina.
Rick was a proud Grandpa of three wonderful grandchildren; Cole, Casey and Baylee.
Memorial services will be held at The Gerth Party Room 6655 I-10 Frontage Rd, Seguin, TX 78155, Sunday February 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm.