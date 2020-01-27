Herlinda G. Camarillo, age 98 of Seguin, passed away on January 26, 2020.
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Herlinda was born in Sugarland, Texas on March 29, 1921 to Concepcion and Maria (De La Cruz) Gutierrez.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lorenzo Camarillo Sr., her parents, as well as four brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her children, Lorenzo Camarillo Jr., Jesse Camarillo, Henry Camarillo and wife Margie, Frank Camarillo and wife Grace, Jimmy Camarillo, Bobby Camarillo and wife Adela, Dennis Camarillo, Leticia Camarillo and partner Steve Flores, and Lucy Camarillo-May and husband Carl; brother, Raul “Rudy” Gutierrez; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren; numerous other nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Damien Camarillo, Ryan Camarillo, Phillip Varela, Keith May, Lance Camarillo, and Roy Garcia and honorary pallbearer, Iysen Varela.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.