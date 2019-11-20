Gary Lee Laechelin, age 73 of McQueeney, passed away on November 18, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Gary’s life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 1 p.m. with Mr. Ron McLAne, Mr. Bob Krambeck and Mr. Harold Bogisch officiating. Interment will follow in the San Geronimo Cemetery.
Gary was born on January 29, 1946 in Seguin, Texas to Edgar John Laechelin, Jr. and Valley Imogene Hamilton Laechlin. Gary received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance from the University of Arizona in 1969. He enjoyed a long career in Real Estate Development.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Laurie Gonzales, his parents and his grandparents, Edgar T. Laechelin, Sr., Hulda (Blumberg) Laechelin, Clark Hamilton and Ruth Ilene (Egley) Hamilton.
Survivors include his loving wife Karen Marie Laechelin; daughter Carrie Tenpenny and husband Robert; grandchildren, Anna Tennpenny, Julia Tenpenny, Ava Tenpenny, Brendon Gonzales and Cameron Gonzales; former wife and friend, Olga Skolnik; numerous other loving family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.