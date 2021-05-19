December 28, 1920 - May 16, 2021
Frances Flores Patlan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, left this life peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was a kind, gentle woman who will be remembered for her illuminating presence, her positive outlook, and her ability to find beauty in everything and everyone.
She was born on December 28, 1920, in San Marcos, Texas and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
The oldest of nine children to Reverend Jose Salazar Flores and Augustina Flores, she came into this world to a simple, humble homelife infused with a faithful, loving religious upbringing. She lost her mother at 19 years old and her daily prayer was to be present in the lives of her siblings all her life. The Lord granted that prayer.
She was a Christian woman who believed in God and shared his love with all who knew her. She loved her Cross Church family and her secret to longevity was her profound love and faith in God.
Above all she loved all the generations of children and families at Juan Seguin School that she taught over the years. Frances and her husband Vincent set a lifelong goal to help families meet their needs so that children could achieve success in life.
One of the highlights in her life was to be selected for the 4th of July parade as one of the True Women of Seguin, along with Coleta Byrd and Virginia Woods. The most significant joy was the naming of Vincent Patlan Elementary.
Preceding her in death were her husband Vincent, her parents and her siblings, Rachel Renteria, Eleazar Flores, Rebecca Black, Sam Flores, Josue Flores, Esther Bruce, Dan Flores and Juan Flores.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her daughter, Thalia Marie Stautzenberger, son-in-law Mark Glenn Stautzenberger, grandson Marcus Patlan Stautzenberger (Crystal) and Great-Grandaughter Makai Perry Stautzenberger. She leaves behind endeared nieces and nephews and numerous dear friends whom she treasured greatly.
The family feels a tremendous loss, but their joy is knowing she is in the arms of the Lord and one day they will all be reunited with her. Her death is not a time for mourning but a time for celebration, joy and victory in JESUS.
The family wishes to express thanks to Legend Oaks and HOPE Hospice New Braunfels, Argent Court SEGUIN and GRMC for their compassionate and thoughtful care of their Mother.
Private interment will be held at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made:
•Vincent and Frances Patlan Scholarship, Texas Lutheran University, 1000 W. Court St., Seguin, Texas 78155
•Cross Church 814 N. Bauer Seguin, Texas 78155
•Vincent Patlan Elementary Library 2501 Breustedt St. Seguin, Texas 78155
