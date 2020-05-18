After battling Pulmonary Fibrosis for almost 3 years, Donna Ann Boelter passed away on May 16, 2020 at age 72 with her family by her side.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Weldon Allen Bronstad, father-in-law Oscar William Boelter, and mother-in-law Erna Martha Boelter.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 51 years Melvin Shannon Boelter, mother Willie Mae Bronstad, brother Thomas Lowell Bronstad and wife Julia, son Shannon Todd Boelter and wife Carrie, son Grant Allen Boelter and wife Lisa, grandchildren Kaitlyn Nancy Boelter, Jackson Todd Boelter, Matthew Isaiah Gonzales, Mark Andres Gonzales, aunt Charlene Tergerson, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Donna attended and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth in 1965 where she was an excellent student and played softball and volleyball. She received an academic scholarship to attend Texas Lutheran College, now known as Texas Lutheran University, where she worked as the athletic secretary and met Melvin. She graduated with honors and received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Education. She married Melvin in 1969.
She began her career in Seguin by teaching physical education and leading the cheerleaders at Joe F. Saegert Middle School before a move to Irving High School where she taught biology. Donna stayed at home to raise Shannon and Grant for 5 years and then returned as a teacher at Seguin High School where she taught biology and honors biology. In addition to her classroom duties, she chaired the science department and lead the school’s Science Fair program. Many of her students were recognized as best in state and went on to compete at the national level. She was recognized by Texas A&M as the Texas Junior Academy of Science Teacher of the Year, twice during her 38 years as an educator.
During the fall, Donna spent her days wearing black and gold, and then transitioned to Rocket red and grey under the Friday night lights. Donna was relentless and an unwavering supporter of her husband, her sons and their teams.
Donna and Melvin retired in 2012. They enjoyed traveling and spent much of their time on cruises to see places like Alaska, Hawaii, New England, Nova Scotia, the Caribbean Islands, Panama Canal, Rome, Spain, and the Mediterranean.
She will be missed by her family, friends and former students, but will be remembered for her smile and unwavering support of family and students. She held dearly her family in Christ at Faith Lutheran Church, especially members of the Love Circle.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Craver officiating. Multiple sites will be available throughout the church to view the services. Services may also be viewed via livestream at www.facebook.com/FaithLutheranChurchSeguinTx/live/ . We also have it accessible (via a YouTube livestream) at: faithseguin.org.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Thomas Bronstad, Jason Gregory Bronstad, Oscar William Boelter, Scott William Bugai, Henry Edward Boelter, Ernest Heath Laird, James Ronald Jenkins, Thomas Allen Gipson, Richard Lowell Wall, Jackson Todd Boelter.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Rock Church Cemetery in Cranfills Gap, Texas. Memorials may be sent to either Texas Lutheran University Athletic Department, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155-9989 or to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.