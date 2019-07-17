Lorraine Sanders Richey died July 15, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born November 5, 1923, in Montgomery, Texas, to Lee Ella Riley Sanders and Robert Sanders.
She grew up in Voth, a small lumber town near Beaumont, attending elementary school there and graduating from Beaumont High School. She went to Lamar Jr. College, graduating in 1942. It was here that she met Charles Wesley Richey and they were married November 1, 1942. They had two sons, Don and Tom.
When the boys were in school, Lorraine attended Texas Lutheran College earning her degree in Elementary Education in 1963. She then taught 1st grade at Jefferson Elementary for 11 1/2 years. Upon retirement, she and Charlie became avid RVers, traveling much of the United States. They also volunteered as hospital auxilians serving a combined 50 plus years.
She loved to bake, crochet, read, and do crossword puzzles. Lorraine was an active member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, belonged to the Paulist Sunday School class, and helped at Seguin Assisted Living and Argent Court every Monday taking church to the residents.
Lorraine is predeceased by her parents, her brothers Robert and Harold, her sister Evelyn, grandson Daryl, and her husband of 72 years, Charlie. She is survived by her son’s and daughters-in-law Don and Joyce, and Tom and Theresa; grandchildren and spouses Leanne and Bryce Boddie; Margaret and Brian Rauch; and Tom and Jodi Richey; by great grandchildren Endie and Makeda Boddie; Amalia and Rossi Rauch; and Moxon and Aspen Richey; and by nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Services will be Friday, July 19, 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, with a reception to follow in Hierholzer Hall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to First United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home 713 N. Austin St. in Seguin. Please sign Lorraine guestbook and share your memories at www.goetzfuneral.com