Fred Walter Ewald, age 93 of Seguin passed away November 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
Fred was born on January 18, 1927 to Louis and Frieda (Seelk) Ewald at the family home along the Guadalupe River east of Seguin.
He is preceded in death by his wife of over 65 years Glendora and son Steven Ray, his parents, four brothers, Martin Ewald, Helmuth Ewald and wife Elfrieda, Robert Ewald, Jesse Ewald and wife Velma, two sisters Valeska Meyer and husband Cleburne, Viola Krueger and husband Roland, sister in-law Shirley Jahns and brother in-law Fritz Grimm.
He is survived by son Gerald Ewald and wife Donna, grandchildren Christopher Ewald and wife Melissa, Matthew Ewald and wife Stephanie, great grandchildren Jackson, Lily, Henry, Pierce, Samuel and Sophie, Brother and Sisters In-laws, Lucille Ewald, Mavis Grimm and Lee and Beth Jahns, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Fred will be remembered as a long-time employee of Ewald Tractor, a real estate agent, farmer and rancher, in Seguin. He was an avid outdoorsman and always devoted to his family.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Remarkable Healthcare in Seguin for their care over these last seven years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or a charity of choice.
