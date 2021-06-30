Jeannie Bell, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on June 24, 2021. Jeannie was born on March 18, 1941 in Van Zandt County, Texas to Vera Estelle Gallaway Furrh Shirk and Avery Vincent Furrh. She will be remembered as a longtime employee with Southwestern Bell Company (now ATT).
She is preceded in death by husband, James Bell, Sr., son, Jimmy Bell, Jr., daughter, Sandra Bell, her parents and her step-father, Martin Van Buren Shirk, and her sister, Barbara Ann Pierce.
Survivors include her daughters, Kellye Mogford, Shannon Collier and husband Alex, and Lisa Fox; grandchildren, Shaun Mogford, Joshua Mogford, Justin Mogford, Kyleigh Blandford, Jayme Collier, Satin Fox, Preston Fox, April Byrd, Stefanie Byrd, and Shelton Bell; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by a memorial service celebrating Jeannie’s life at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Joe Pat Nance officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date at Dugger Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.