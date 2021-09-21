Janie Mae Riggs, of Rice Lake, WI, died age 98, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Marshfield, WI. She was born on April 16, 1923 in Seguin, Texas to Hiram and Marie (Fortune) Falor.
Janie was married to Harold Riggs on Dec. 31, 1945 in Seguin, Texas. She worked for a few years in a fabric store and was also a homemaker. She enjoyed needle work, crocheting and made many quilts.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and John Osterloth of Rice Lake; son, Tom Riggs of Eugene, Oregon; 3 grandchildren, Nicole (Jeremy) Doyle, Sarah (Bart) Miller and Rachel (Chad) Berg; 6 great grandchildren, Cailyn, Chloe and Gabby Miller, Lila and EJ Doyle and Greyson Berg; 2 brothers, Bernie Falor of AR and Duehl (Joyce) Falor of TX; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Harold Riggs; parents; sister, Barbara Helmke; 2 brothers, Andrew and Allen Falor.
Graveside Services will be held in the Highland Memorial Park in Appleton, WI at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.