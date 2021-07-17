Juanita H. Martinez was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the blessed age of 89. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Memorial Park. Please visit www.palmermortuary.com to sign the guest book.