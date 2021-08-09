Samantha “Sam” Mae McMurren
On Thursday, August 5, 2021 our beloved, Samantha “Sam” Mae McMurren passed away at the young age of 19.
Samantha was born on June 27, 2002 in Seguin, Texas. She graduated High School in 2020 and planned to go to college and become a Pediatric Oncologist. Sam was very artistic. She enjoyed painting, drawing and anything involving arts and crafts. Sam had an insatiable love for the Shrek movie franchise, the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” and binge-watching TV shows. Though Sam’s life was short, she will be remembered by many for her quick wit, sarcasm, and humorously passive aggressive attitude.
Sam is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Richard and Margie Mae McMurren; great grandmother, Janell Bates; aunt, Rebecca Sewell, and many more.
She is survived by her Father, Daniel McMurren; Mother, Kelly McMurren and Step Father, Billy Daniels; siblings, Savanna and Mark McMurren; grandmother, Sandra McMurren; uncle, Joseph McMurren, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Daniel McMurren, Billy Daniels, Joseph McMurren, Mark McMurren, Jacob Barnes, Kevin Weber, Savanna McMurren, and Petra Martin.
The Family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Guadalupe Regional Hospice, Methodist Children’s Hospital Cancer and Blood Center, Jaxon’s Frog Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Light Work 316, Inc. for the love, support, and care they provided during Sam’s time of need. Donations may be made to these organizations in Memory of Sam.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. Continued Visitation will begin on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Leo Miller. Interment will follow at Kingsbury Cemetery in Kingsbury, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
As per family request, face coverings will be required while attending all services.