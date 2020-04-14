Virginia Mae “JuJu” Jahns, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on April 13, 2020. Virginia was born on September 14, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Alameda Diana (Flessner) and Ottmar Milton Vogel.
Virginia grew up in Nordheim, and will be remembered as the Valedictorian of her graduating class of 1961 at Nordheim High School. She also served as treasurer of her Senior Class.
Duies and Virginia met in 1972 and married soon after, having been together 47 plus years, where they were each other’s best friend. They became a beautiful blended family of eight children.
She was an active member of The Country Church in Marion where she loved volunteering at the “Attic” with her friends. Virginia served as a girl scout leader, a Jones Creek 4H leader with her husband, she also served as 4H Treasurer at state level, was Tops Leader of the Seguin Tops groups, and was a member of the Go Texan Committee.
Virginia was very creative and enjoyed arts and crafts with her children and grandchildren. During hunting season, she was either in the back yard in her blind or in the kitchen making sausage that she harvested with her sons and grandsons. She loved out hunting every other member of the family, especially her son Ray.
Virginia was known for her wedding cakes that she baked for many friends and family members. The perfect hostess, she loved throwing parties no matter what the occasion.
Her favorite thing was traveling with the family, especially to Cloud Croft, New Mexico. Except for the one time she called home to Duies that she didn’t make it to Cloud Croft, but somehow ended up with her daughter and some of her grandkids in beautiful Bozeman, Montana!!
She is preceded in death by her parents and sons, Robbie Jahns and Nathan Jahns.
Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Duies Robert Jahns, Jr.; children, Deborah Broadway and husband Chay, Christine Sponable and partner Dennis, Larry Ray Barnes, Jr., Jeromy Jahns and partner Michelle, Brandi Price and husband Andrew and Samantha Foster; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Due to the COIVD-19 restrictions private services will be held followed by private interment in San Jose Burial Park in San Antonio.
Friends and family may watch the service via live stream at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the following link, bit.ly/2xunk3M , also found at www.treshewell.com on Virginia’s obituary page.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Broadway, Josh Broadway, Jayson Sponable, Justin Sponable, Zachary Barnes, Logan West, Eric Hinklemann and Maeson Foster. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Spencer, Zayn Barnes and Zander Barnes.
There were times when things were not always easy, but Virginia always made it work. She always said, “We may not have it together, but together we have it all”. She was so loved and will be missed by so many, but she will remain in our hearts and minds forever.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Country Church of Marion, P. O. Box 421, Marion, Texas, 78124.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.